Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,097 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,469 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 97.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,383,000 after purchasing an additional 746,756 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,538,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,871,000 after buying an additional 1,250,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,430,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,997,000 after buying an additional 4,335,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.91. 7,775,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,619,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $291.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

