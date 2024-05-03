Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $617,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.42. 2,098,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,088. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

