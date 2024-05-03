Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 623 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $210.12. 89,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,898. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.45. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

