Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,451 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,640,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 273.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 651,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,454,000 after acquiring an additional 476,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,872,000 after purchasing an additional 390,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 364,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 251.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 386,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after purchasing an additional 276,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.22. 391,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.48 and its 200 day moving average is $136.65.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.