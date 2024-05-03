Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,449 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 53.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 782,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $148.87. 23,583,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,645,492. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $240.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.