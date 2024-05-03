Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,024 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 605.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.01. The stock had a trading volume of 949,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,697. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $81.81. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

