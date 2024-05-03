Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 302 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $439.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $403.65 and a 200 day moving average of $373.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $442.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

