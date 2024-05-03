Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,347 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,260,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,475.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after buying an additional 118,585 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.79. The stock had a trading volume of 197,102 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.22.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.