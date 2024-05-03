Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $127.77. 81,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,716. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.75 and its 200-day moving average is $123.06. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

