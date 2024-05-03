Rocket Companies’ (RKT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

NYSE:RKT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. 706,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,946. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of -86.06, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

