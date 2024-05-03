Rogco LP Has $1.21 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rogco LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 36,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE V traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,473. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.21. The company has a market capitalization of $490.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,724 shares of company stock worth $3,278,698 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.