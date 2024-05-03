Roth Capital Comments on The Allstate Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allstate in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.49. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.37. 354,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,701. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.65. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

