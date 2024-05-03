Roth Capital Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for AXIS Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.18 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.83. The company had a trading volume of 229,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,990. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,787.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

See Also

