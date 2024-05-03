Royal Bank of Canada Boosts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $196.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $191.00 to $196.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.50.

AVB stock opened at $192.45 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.03.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

