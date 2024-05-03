Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $680.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $696.00 to $680.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $510.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.72. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $441.06 and a 12-month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

