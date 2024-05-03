Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $68.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.68.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.88. 15,894,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,701. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 124.4% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 22,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.