Royal Bank of Canada Raises CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$20.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities raised CI Financial from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of CI Financial and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.72.

CI Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

CI Financial stock opened at C$16.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$12.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.69.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.5093946 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

