Royal Bank of Canada Raises L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $250.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LHX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.33.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $211.39 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

