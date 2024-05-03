Royal Bank of Canada Trims TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Target Price to $162.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TFI International from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.78.

Get TFI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TFII

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $132.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. TFI International has a 12 month low of $102.94 and a 12 month high of $162.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.99 and its 200 day moving average is $134.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Research analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth $257,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in TFI International by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.