Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives $126.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,631. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 33.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 331.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 406.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ryder System by 95.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 9.5% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $124.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.34. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.38. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $77.60 and a twelve month high of $126.04.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 36.98%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

