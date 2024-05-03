Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Saia from $528.00 to $473.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $497.22.

Get Saia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Saia

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $405.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.71. Saia has a twelve month low of $266.91 and a twelve month high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $557.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.80.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Saia will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.