Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0043 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and approximately $1,854.34 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.17 or 0.05031908 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00056663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00021923 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011875 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,736,064,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,715,434,978 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

