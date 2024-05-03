Savant Capital LLC Buys 980 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.07.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.72. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $92.89.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

