Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $461.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50. The company has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

