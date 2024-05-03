Savant Capital LLC Sells 262 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $178.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.