Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $53.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $68.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLB. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.72.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $47.58 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

