Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 9th

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Schneider National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Schneider National Price Performance

SNDR opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

