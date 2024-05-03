Scotiabank Cuts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $10.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.86.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NOVA opened at $4.32 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In related news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,580 shares of company stock worth $137,382 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

