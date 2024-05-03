Scotiabank Increases Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $81.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QSR. Guggenheim raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.39.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.4 %

QSR opened at $74.21 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $2,773,652.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,975,349.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,975,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $3,528,260.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,682,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

