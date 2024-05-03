Scotiabank Trims Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Target Price to $85.00

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.75.

CNXC stock opened at $57.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.55. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.95%.

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,679 shares of company stock worth $98,546. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 134.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

