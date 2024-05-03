Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.650-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.4 billion. Sealed Air also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.700 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Sealed Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Sealed Air stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.23. 968,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,911. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

