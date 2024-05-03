Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Independent Bank Corp.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Independent Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Independent Bank Price Performance
Shares of INDB stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 36,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,381. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.03.
Institutional Trading of Independent Bank
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Independent Bank by 13.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 215,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Independent Bank
In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $42,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,640 shares in the company, valued at $614,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Independent Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
