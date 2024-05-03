Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance
SIGI traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $96.11. 315,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,659. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $91.99 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SIGI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.
