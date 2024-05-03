Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

SIGI traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $96.11. 315,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,659. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $91.99 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIGI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIGI

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.