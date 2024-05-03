Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $95.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.70. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $91.99 and a one year high of $109.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.74%.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

