Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.91

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 450963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SVC

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.