Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $105.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHAK. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SHAK opened at $105.02 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $110.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average is $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.30, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550,437 shares in the company, valued at $52,429,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $438,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,429,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,760 shares of company stock worth $10,190,420 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 82.2% during the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after acquiring an additional 748,789 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 19.3% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,761,000 after acquiring an additional 168,947 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $41,046,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 130.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after buying an additional 246,952 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.