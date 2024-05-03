Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 477,432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,504,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

SHEL stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

