Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.47 ($0.02). 6,697,259 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 5,599,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

Shield Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30. The company has a market capitalization of £11.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.84.

About Shield Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

