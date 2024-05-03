Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,152,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $97,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in Silgan by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 35,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Silgan by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Silgan Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $49.72.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $205,580.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

