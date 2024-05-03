Simon Roberts Sells 189,648 Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Stock

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) insider Simon Roberts sold 189,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.30), for a total value of £498,774.24 ($626,522.10).

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

Shares of LON SBRY traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 265.40 ($3.33). The company had a trading volume of 5,275,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,554. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 258.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 270.50. The stock has a market cap of £6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,425.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.66. J Sainsbury plc has a 1 year low of GBX 243.80 ($3.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 311.16 ($3.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62.

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21,666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SBRY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.77) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 281.67 ($3.54).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

