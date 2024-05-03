Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on July 25th

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Simpson Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $9.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

NYSE SSD traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.05. 228,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.07. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,784 shares of company stock worth $770,924. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

