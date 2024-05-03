Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.42.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,130,000 after buying an additional 30,559,834 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 482.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129,166 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482,109 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,929,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sirius XM by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.