SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 4.8 %

SITE stock opened at $150.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.68 and its 200 day moving average is $156.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

