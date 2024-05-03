Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.31.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

