Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s previous close.

SKWD has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ SKWD traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 437,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.68. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $477,691.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,919.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $477,691.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,919.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 12,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $430,596.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,393.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,890 shares of company stock worth $3,533,839 in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 82.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.