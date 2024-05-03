SLERF (SLERF) Trading Down 15.6% This Week

SLERF (SLERF) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. SLERF has a market capitalization of $179.52 million and approximately $57.82 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SLERF has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One SLERF token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SLERF alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SLERF Token Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official website is www.slerf.wtf/raids. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.35421821 USD and is up 7.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $62,894,865.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SLERF should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SLERF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SLERF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SLERF and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.