Smiths News plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:SNWS)

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Smiths News Stock Performance

SNWS opened at GBX 55 ($0.69) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £136.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.89. Smiths News has a one year low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 57 ($0.72).

Get Smiths News alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNWS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Smiths News from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 95 ($1.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Smiths News from GBX 60 ($0.75) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Smiths News

(Get Free Report)

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.