Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Posts Earnings Results

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.

Socket Mobile Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SCKT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. Socket Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.