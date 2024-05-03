Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Posts Earnings Results

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.
Socket Mobile Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ SCKT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. Socket Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.79.
Socket Mobile Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Socket Mobile
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.