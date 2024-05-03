SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $6.83. Approximately 22,685,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 53,846,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

