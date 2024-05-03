SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $771.0 million-$786.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.8 million. SolarWinds also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.210-0.230 EPS.
SolarWinds Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:SWI traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.46. 98,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.43.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
SWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
