SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $771.0 million-$786.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.8 million. SolarWinds also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.210-0.230 EPS.

SolarWinds Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SWI traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.46. 98,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.43.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd.

SWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SolarWinds

About SolarWinds

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.